Mikel Arteta reveals his gratitude and appreciation towards Arsene Wenger

Mikel Arteta pays classy tribute to Arsene Wenger after being named new Arsenal manager.
New Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has acknowledged the role that Arsene Wenger played in him becoming the club’s manager today.
The former Everton midfielder was signed by Wenger eight years ago and he helped the Gunners win back to back FA Cups before he retired three years ago.
He has gone on to develop his managerial skills at Manchester City where they have won the last two Premier League titles among other trophies.
Arteta claims that Wenger’s legacy made it possible for him to be the club’s manager today as the Frenchman had set the ground running for him to be considered good enough to play for and later manage the club.
‘Well, when I was playing in England I started to realise what Arsenal meant,’ said Arteta via Arsenal.com.
‘Obviously I was born in Barcelona and the club which had the most similar style and most similar values and ambition, it was Arsenal. ‘I always talked to the people around me that I had a dream and it was to play for this football club. ‘There was one man and his name was Arsene Wenger who believed in me and gave me the opportunity to play for this club. ‘And after that he made me captain of this football club and I wouldn’t be sitting here if he didn’t have the vision to give me the opportunity to enjoy this incredible football club.’
Arteta was also close to becoming Arsenal’s manager last year before they chose Unai Emery, he insists that now is the right time for him to be the club’s manager.
‘A little bit close,’ Arteta added when asked how near he came to fill the void created by Wenger’s departure.
‘It wasn’t the right time. The right time came now. I’m glad I learned a lot from that experience. ‘It was great to be part of the process. I was very prepared for this one and it helped.’
The tank is out until mid January so we av no left back
Kolasinac a tank? One with many holes in it then! YES WE COULD DO WITH HIM RIGHT NOW AS SO MANY INJURIES, BUT HE IS USELESS AND WILL BE GONE BY NEXT SEASON. Along with many other clowns in defence. A defender who cannot defend is as useless as a chocolate teapot!
What about the subject of the post Jon – any views to share?
yeah … you must be agreed with, as you have been on spot for the umpteenth time. I was wondering why the board wouldn’t give a man like you the job. You have been right with all the calls you made. Ozil is a prime example.
It is no time for bully and negativity ignorance!
Such a bold move by the Board & Mgt, considering his age and experience. Having listened to his first press conference, I’m feeling quite positive and excited about this now. I hope I don’t get disappointed.
I am liking this man Mikel Arteta more with every word he utters.
Not only does he recognise the great man Arsene Wenger, he speaks with the same eloquence and sincerity of Le Prof.
He gives an insight into just how much the players respected him, how he man managed those he employed and what an inspiration he was at our club.
It was, interestingly, 2011 when he pulled on our famous shirt, seen by some as the “lost decade” or the “wasted years” under AW.
What a difference in the way he views the following eight years playing at the club, to those fans who trash it so easily.
Let’s hope that AW’s influence will see MA bring back the pride and passion to our club, along with the top four, CL and fa cup successes he is so grateful to have been part of.
Well done for getting the position Mikel and thanks for speaking with such sincerity about the man who’s record we all hope you can beat!!!
You’re right Ken, after watching the full interview I am starting to get a good feeling about Mikel Arteta after initial doubts. I just hope that some of his positivity rubs off on the players, he was a breath of fresh air after so much doom and gloom. Maybe it will be a good 2020 for us, COYG!!!
would it not be ironic in arteta was the man to finally get rid of the great cheat that is ozil. i would laugh myself silly if this happens. i would wonder then what the ozil fans and lovers would think of arteta .
will they hold him in the same esteem as they seem to hold him at the moment. will they still be thanking him for speaking out. very intresting times ahead.
There are some really good articles about him on the BBC web sight, especially a piece by Balague, well worth a read.
Web site **
Hopefully some dead wood will go in January. Arteta will buy a Centre Back for sure. Expect him to bid for Mikel Oyarzabal as he was interested in him whilst he was at City. Oyarzabal is the creative link we have been missing since we let Santi Cazorla go. He is only 22. Perhaps Dayot Upamecano may still be on the cards, but Arteta probably has someone in mind who City were interested in. One good thing about Arteta is that he won’t accept baggage players.
#ArtetaOut
Just testing 😁
You already broke the “(insert name) out” button after using it for Emery and Freddie in quick succession 😀….. it won’t be available for use for a long time….. a very long time
I do wish Arteta success….. I hope he’s able to inspire the turnaround that we so desperately need, and bring back the glory days….. onwards and upwards. COYG!!