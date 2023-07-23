Mikel Arteta reveals his plans for Partey and Rice in the coming season

The belief amongst Arsenal fans was that if a reasonable offer arrives for Thomas Partey, he could leave. However, it is now certain he will NOT leave. In fact, Mikel Arteta has hinted that he is elated to have Partey and his marquee summer signing, Declan Rice, at his disposal for next season, and what a “big win” that is.

The belief is that Rice would take over the No. 6 role, which was Partey’s, and thus the Arsenal No. 5 was to leave with another central midfielder signed to deputize Rice. However, Arteta may have other plans for Partey and Rice, as he recently hinted in his press conference. The Arsenal boss is keen to see the two compete for the same spot in his starting XI to help his squad rotation next season, but even so, he feels they can still play together at times.

“Yes [he will stay] — Thomas Partey is a super-important player for us and for me, and we want him to be in the team, that’s for sure. They can play together [he and Rice]. That was in my plans,” Mikel Arteta said.

“If you want to improve the squad and have more quality, we need players who can play together and need players in the same positions who have to fight for their places — it’s something we haven’t had in the last few years.”

Arsenal needs a quality squad to be better next season. Partey was one of his quality stars last season, and I bet you and I will agree it is better off if he stays. If Partey leaves, it won’t be about him not being quality because he still has what it takes to be helpful in Arsenal’s midfield, even for just one season.

Partey staying at Arsenal is a big win.

Sam P

