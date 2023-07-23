Mikel Arteta reveals his plans for Partey and Rice in the coming season

The belief amongst Arsenal fans was that if a reasonable offer arrives for Thomas Partey, he could leave. However, it is now certain he will NOT leave. In fact, Mikel Arteta has hinted that he is elated to have Partey and his marquee summer signing, Declan Rice, at his disposal for next season, and what a “big win” that is.
The belief is that Rice would take over the No. 6 role, which was Partey’s, and thus the Arsenal No. 5 was to leave with another central midfielder signed to deputize Rice. However, Arteta may have other plans for Partey and Rice, as he recently hinted in his press conference. The Arsenal boss is keen to see the two compete for the same spot in his starting XI to help his squad rotation next season, but even so, he feels they can still play together at times.
“Yes [he will stay] — Thomas Partey is a super-important player for us and for me, and we want him to be in the team, that’s for sure. They can play together [he and Rice]. That was in my plans,” Mikel Arteta said.
“If you want to improve the squad and have more quality, we need players who can play together and need players in the same positions who have to fight for their places — it’s something we haven’t had in the last few years.”
Arsenal needs a quality squad to be better next season. Partey was one of his quality stars last season, and I bet you and I will agree it is better off if he stays. If Partey leaves, it won’t be about him not being quality because he still has what it takes to be helpful in Arsenal’s midfield, even for just one season.
Partey staying at Arsenal is a big win.
Sam P
The problem is Arsenal can only play with one inverted-fullback. If Partey, Timber and Tomiyasu play inverted-RB, Zinchenko, Tierney and Kiwior would have limited game time in the inverted-LB position
Based on our pre-season games, we’d likely play with an inverted LB or RB in the first half and play with his counterpart in the second half. The guy worked harder than our other defenders and man-marked the opposition’s wingers tightly
It was a good plan to confuse the oppositions, but we still haven’t solved our biggest problem in the final-third when playing against low-block teams with clinical attackers
My formation for Partey and Rice is well documented
A double pivot should be their role.
—————-Ramsdale
White—-Saliba—-Magalase—-Timber
—-‘—–Partey———Rice
Saka——Odegaard/Havertz–Martinelli
—‘–‘—-‘–‘—Jesus
Arsenal must not revert to square pegs in role holes , like playing Havertz as a defensive midfielder.
TIMBER, on the left !
Why have you put Timber on the left?
Why can’t you so called Arsenal fans keep things simple?
Why does everything have to be over complicated?
ANDRE/Panther
As i understand it, Timber is equally at depth on both sides carrying out the ball and defensively sound.
It would allow White to continue his role, while our team remains press resistant.
Honest question
Would you rather spend 175 million for Rice and Havertz
OR
Savic, Kudos, and Paulhina (Fulham) for 175 million?
I like Rice, but not for 105 million. Personally I think we could have spent that 175 million more wisely to complete the team.
Just curious what others think, and if they believe it was good value or could funds have been better spent.
I’m glad Partey is staying but I think we should sell him next season. We are in this endless loop of keeping players to long then making bery little off of sales and it needs to change.
Liverpool were called crazy for selling Coutinho and Suarez but they invested properly and the rest is history.
Gives us time to get another DM over the next year.
What worries me about Partey is how he always runs out of steam or is always injured towards the end of the season.
Arteta needs to find a way to keep him fit and healthy as this keeps on recurring.
Arteta needs to stop treating Arsenal football club like his personal experiment.
Rice and Partey should be playing in the same midfield; instead of Arteta wanting to play Havertz as a number 8.
Havertz is not a box to box midfielder he should be playing as an attacking midfielder or not at all.
And this is where the problem lies. We have Ode, ESR and Trossard that can all play there but because of the price Havertz will be in.
I don’t think Havertz it bad and will likely improve but still an issue.