Mikel Arteta reveals his position on Bukayo Saka’s international dilemma

Bukayo Saka is currently facing a dilemma as he considers which country to play for internationally, and Mikel Arteta has backed him to make the right choice.

The teenager has been one of the best Premier League players this season after breaking into the Arsenal first team.

His fine form has attracted the attention of the English and Nigerian FA’s as he is yet to commit to any nation.

Although he was born in England, both of his parents are Nigerians and so he qualifies to play for both nations.

He recently admitted that it was a tough decision for him to choose which country to play for internationally.

Arteta was asked about his opinion on the issue and he claimed that the teenager hasn’t approached him yet for advice on the matter, but he backed him to make the right choice.

He then added that he thought Saka had the right qualities to make it as an England international.

‘If I get asked the question then I can give my opinion,’ Arteta said via Mail Sport.

‘He hasn’t come to me with that so for now I will leave it totally independent with the player and his family as they normally have a big say with their background, their culture and where they are coming room. I don’t want to step in there.

‘Absolutely [he is good enough to play for England] – and he’s very clever to make the right decision, as well.’