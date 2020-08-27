Mikel Arteta reveals his position on the return of Dani Ceballos

Mikel Arteta has reiterated his desire to bring back Dani Ceballos if it is at all possible. The Spaniard spent last season on loan with the Gunners at the Emirates and he impressed.

He didn’t start the reign of Mikel Arteta well, however, he eventually became an important member of the club’s first team towards the end of the season.

Arsenal managed to secure an extension to his deal so that he can complete the extended Premier League season with them.

However, he had to return to Real Madrid at the end of the extended season.

The Gunners maintain an interest in bringing him back and the midfielder also told Arteta that he will like to play for the Gunners again, however, Real Madrid will decide if they will let him leave again or reintegrate him into their starting XI in the coming campaign.

Arteta was speaking ahead of Arsenal’s Community Shield game against Liverpool and he admitted that the midfielder impressed towards the end of the season and that they want to sign him again.

He said via Football London: “Well, we have some talks and Dani knows really well what I think about him. He was pretty clear with me as well that his intention was to remain with us but obviously Real Madrid is involved and I don’t know yet what they want to do with the player. But he’s a player that we are interested in because we really saw, in the last few months of the season, what he is capable of bringing to us.”