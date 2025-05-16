Mikel Arteta reveals how Arsenal players plan to win the title next season

Arsenal players are already setting their sights on winning the Premier League title next season after falling short once again. The Gunners are poised to finish this campaign as runners-up, marking the third consecutive season in which they have missed out on the top spot.

Despite showing signs of progress and pushing hard during this term, Mikel Arteta and his players understand that further improvement is required to finally lift the coveted trophy. The manager remains determined to end his wait for major silverware and believes the summer period will be crucial in preparing the squad for the challenge ahead.

Arsenal to Focus on Fitness and Cohesion

Arsenal are expected to strengthen their squad during the transfer window, with a few key additions likely to arrive. However, the club also recognises the importance of getting more out of the current players. Margins at the top level are very fine, and the Gunners must find ways to bridge the gap and push themselves over the line.

As part of that effort, Arteta has revealed that many of the players are eager to approach their off-season differently. Rather than opting for extended holidays, the squad is showing a strong willingness to maintain their fitness and prepare as a group.

Arteta on Players’ Off-Season Plans

Speaking to ESPN, Arteta shared that several players have expressed interest in spending their summer breaks training with their families in the same location.

He said: “Yeah, the players are demanding it. Nowadays, I think it’s impossible to have four, five, six weeks on your sunbed, pouring suncream and just ordering drinks. Six weeks later and go full gas, tour and play 65 games, I think it’s impossible. Now they demand themselves to be in the best possible condition. We are really lucky because we have boys there that they want to spend the summer with their families and with them, so they want to be together as well, so if they can pick a place that we can do that, we can facilitate that, more than welcome to do that.”

Such commitment could be exactly what Arsenal need as they aim to finally secure a major trophy next season.

