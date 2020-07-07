Mikel Arteta reveals how he confuses opponents with instructions from the touchline

Football is a very competitive game and opponents usually do all that they can to get the edge over the other team.

Managers earn their money by getting their teams to play their way to victory, and it is safe to say that Mikel Arteta has really been earning his money.

The Spaniard is looking to help Arsenal end this season in a European place, and because of the competition for the European spots, he has been looking to make use of every advantage he can utilise.

Managers are always sending out information to their players from the touchline during matches, and these instructions can be picked up by opposing players.

Arteta has devised a means to help confuse opponents when he passes instructions to his players.

The Spaniard revealed that he passes information to his players in Spanish and French from the touchline.

When asked if he does that deliberately he said via Mail Sports:

‘A bit of both,’ he said. ‘To some of them in French because that is their language. Others in English.’

The Arsenal team is dominated by players who speak both languages and that seems to be working so far with the Gunners winning four of their last four games in all competitions.