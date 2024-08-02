Mikel Arteta reveals how he keeps improving himself

Mikel Arteta has emerged as one of the finest managers in Europe since Arsenal took a chance on him and appointed him as their coach at the end of 2019.

The Gunners’ gaffer was an assistant to Pep Guardiola for at least three seasons before Arsenal made him their manager, so it can be said that he learned from the best.

However, it was still a significant challenge for him to succeed at the helm of a struggling giant like Arsenal.

He had to make tough changes at the Emirates and transform the club’s culture to turn Arsenal into a genuine title contender again.

Arteta has done brilliantly so far, coming close to winning the Premier League in back-to-back seasons.

It can be difficult to keep improving once progress begins, but Arteta knows he must stay humble and keep learning.

Speaking on his self-improvement, he said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Well in many different ways.

“First of all, being critical of yourself, analysing what you do and the areas that you can improve and then having better people around you.

“That’s always the best.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has remained one of the best managers around because he keeps improving, and we expect him to stay that way.

