Mikel Arteta reveals how his family reacted to that Son miss

Just like most Arsenal players, Mikel Arteta watched the Tottenham-Manchester City game with his family at home.

The Gunners needed Spurs to take some points off City to give themselves a good chance of becoming Premier League champions.

City had not won on that ground in the league for several years and always lost there. They could have dropped points as Arsenal and most neutrals expected, however, the moment that could have made that happen landed at Son Heung-min’s feet.

The attacker found himself one-on-one with the Manchester City goalkeeper, and it is a chance he would take nine times out of ten in the past.

Somehow, he did not, as the ball was saved by the City goalie. Arteta reveals that it was a head-in-hands moment for him and his family as they followed the game.

The Gunners gaffer said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I was, to be honest. My kids were running around the table and going like this [head in hands]. You can imagine.

If I had to pick a player in the Premier League for that moment, it probably would be Son. The hope was there and it didn’t happen.

“Michael Jordan explained it many times — how many times he had the winning shot. It was always him.

“Sometimes, yes, sometimes he did not manage to do it. This is the beauty of sport, the magic as well.

“To have the opportunity to be living it, next to your family and next to your colleagues. Being part of that. What can you do?”

That miss from Son could prove to be the most important moment in the Premier League title race this season, but West Ham could do what Spurs could not do.

