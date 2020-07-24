Mikel Arteta reveals how much backing he is getting from the board

Mikel Arteta has once again made it clear that he enjoys the backing of the Arsenal board.

The Spaniard has been an important figure in the club’s return to form this season after they made a poor start under Unai Emery.

He has made good use of the players at his disposal after he only signed two players in the last transfer window.

He is expected to strengthen his team when the transfer window reopens, but there have been talks of the club not having the resources to support him when the transfer window reopens.

He has, however, come out in defence of the club’s board by insisting that he enjoys their backing.

He insisted that he felt very well supported and claimed that the relationship, as well as the line of communication between himself and the club’s owners and board, is really good.

“Yes, I feel very well supported,” Arteta told beIN SPORTS as quoted by Express Sports.

We have a really good relationship and good communication with the owners, with the board, with the sporting director.

“But at the moment we have a lot of uncertainties, where are we going to finish the season, whether we are in Europe or not.

“Financially, what are the resources are we going to have as well with the Financial Fair Play and the way they Covid has affected our fans not coming to the stadium, all the revenues and everything, so we are putting a plan together once we know everything to go ahead.”

Fans will hope that the club would give him a good amount of money to sign players when the transfer window opens.