Mikel Arteta reveals how Sir Alex Ferguson is influencing Arsenal

Arsenal have developed one of the most dependable defensive units in European football in recent seasons, and the results of that work are now evident. This has been a remarkable campaign for the Gunners, who have demonstrated consistency, resilience and tactical maturity. They are now regarded as a side that must be taken seriously in both domestic and continental competitions.

Since Mikel Arteta’s arrival, Arsenal have shown steady year-on-year improvement. The Spaniard has instilled a clear philosophy that prizes control, discipline and collective effort. Central to that progress has been a defensive structure that provides the foundation for everything the team does. Arteta has made it clear that he is pleased with how his back line has evolved and with the way his players have responded to his demands.

A Foundation Built on Defensive Strength

Although Arsenal’s defensive stability has been widely praised, some critics argue that the side can be overly conservative, suggesting that they create too little from open play. Yet this methodical approach reflects a deliberate strategy: to prioritise solidity at the back in order to enable more effective attacking transitions. It is an idea that echoes the principles once practised by Sir Alex Ferguson, whose most successful Manchester United teams combined defensive organisation with ruthless efficiency in attack.

Ferguson often highlighted that a strong defence was essential to winning titles, and Arteta appears to share that belief. His team’s structure allows them to dictate the tempo of matches, press intelligently and exploit attacking opportunities without leaving gaps behind.

Arteta’s Alignment with Ferguson’s Philosophy

Speaking as cited by Metro Sport, Arteta said, “When you look at his titles and who’s speaking, you have to really put that big message in your office. He’s right. We defend to attack better. [But] that’s the intention, not to concede. We have that mindset.”

Arteta’s words capture his conviction that good defending is not simply about preventing goals but about laying the groundwork for sustained attacking play. By ensuring defensive reliability, Arsenal can commit players forward with confidence, knowing that their structure remains intact.

This blend of discipline and ambition has defined Arsenal’s resurgence. As the season progresses, their strong defensive core continues to underpin their title challenge, proving that the balance between defence and attack remains at the heart of any truly successful team.

