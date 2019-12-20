Mikel Arteta reveals how things stand with Pep Guardiola

It was an emotional but professional parting of ways between Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard who spent five years as a player at Arsenal has been the assistant manager of Manchester City for the past two seasons and he has helped them win the Premier League twice.

City was not happy to lose him but they understood how important it was for him to follow his dream.

Reports were making rounds that he may have fallen out with Pep Guardiola because of his move, but Arteta was quick to put that to bed by claiming that he still has an incredible relationship with Pep.

‘The relationship between me and Pep is incredibly good,’ Arteta told Arsenal.com.

‘Obviously he was sad and the timing wasn’t the best for him but he understood, he knows how I’ve been growing and the needs I had emotionally, the ambitions I had and he kept giving me more and more over the years.

‘If I had admiration for him before, after working with him I could not explain what a nice person he is and what a professional he is. ‘The way he reacted with me looking at my eyes, he knew I was suffering because I was leaving him in a moment where obviously they need me a little bit.

‘In that sense I feel a little bit sad but he’s been so supportive. We could not have left the relationship any better.’

Arteta also added that there was a secret he would bring from Manchester City which could help his current team.

He claims that Guardiola has built a “winning mentality” into his team, and he hopes to bring that to the Emirates.

‘You have to be ruthless, consistent and fit every day the culture of the club to create a winning mentality,’ he added. ‘Every day is important, every act is important.

‘His work rate is incredible… For me the secret is that the players and staff have to believe what you’re trying to deliver.’