Mikel Arteta reveals if he treats all his players the same way

Mikel Arteta is currently overseeing one of the strongest Arsenal squads assembled in recent years, with the manager playing a major role in building the team that is now competing for the biggest honours in football.

The Gunners have continued to improve under Arteta’s leadership and are now closing in on both the Premier League and Champions League titles. Arsenal are widely regarded as one of the best teams in Europe, with their progress this season reflecting the work that has gone into developing the squad over recent years.

Although Arsenal remain committed to strengthening the team further, the relationship between the manager and his players continues to be viewed as one of the most important aspects of the club’s success. Creating a positive environment within the squad has become a major part of Arteta’s approach.

Players who feel valued and trusted by their manager are often more capable of performing consistently at the highest level. Arsenal’s strong unity and togetherness throughout the campaign have frequently been highlighted as key reasons behind their success.

Arteta Focused On Individual Needs

Arteta has consistently emphasised the importance of treating players as individuals rather than managing the squad with a single approach for everyone. The Arsenal manager believes understanding the specific needs of each player is crucial to helping them perform at their best.

The Spaniard has also worked hard to ensure every member of the squad feels involved and respected, even when they are not regularly starting matches. Maintaining harmony within a large group competing across multiple competitions has become increasingly important during Arsenal’s demanding campaign.

As the Gunners prepare for their next match against Burnley, Arteta was asked whether he treats all players in the same way.

Arsenal Manager Explains His Philosophy

According to Arsenal Media, Arteta explained that while some expectations remain consistent across the squad, every player requires individual attention depending on their circumstances and stage of development.

He said: “There are generic messages and generic demands to all of them. But then the players are very specific. They all are in a different moment as well. It’s not just about the age or the nationality. What the player requires to perform at the highest level. That’s what we have to try to provide.”

Arteta’s comments offer further insight into the man-management approach that has helped Arsenal build one of the most competitive squads in European football this season.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…