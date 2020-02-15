Mikel Arteta reveals ongoing plans for the summer as he overhauls his team

Mikel Arteta has begun making plans for summer additions ahead of next season.

Mikel Arteta signed just two defenders in the last transfer window but more players are expected to join when this season ends.

Arteta hasn’t had the chance to buy the players that he wants and the Spaniard is keen to build his legacy at the Emirates.

He is looking forward to the next transfer window with plans in mind and he claims that he is set to tell the club the positions he needs to strengthen in his team.

Arsenal has been struggling for some time now and the appointment of Arteta as their new manager is the start of a new long term project.

The Spaniard could be given as much time as Jurgen Klopp had at Liverpool to turn things around at the Emirates. Well, as long as progress is being shown that is.

‘We have to plan and we need to know the direction we want to head and with that we need to bear in mind different scenarios,’ he said per Arsenal.com.

‘With that in mind, I have to tell the club what we need, where we think we can improve and where we want to end. And if we all end with the same thing, we put a plan together to try and execute it and make the process as short as possible.’

Hopefully, the club will match Arteta’s ambitions with the necessary funding that will no doubt be required. The last thing he will want is to have to sell to buy, which could undermine his planning.