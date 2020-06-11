Mikel Arteta reveals the Arsenal star that brought the idea of solidarity with Black Life Matters

Mikel Arteta has revealed the mastermind behind Arsenal wearing shirts in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement before their game against Brentford.

The Gunners wore black t-shirts with several inscriptions like “I can’t breathe”, “I’m not black but I stand with you”, among others.

It was a gesture that caught the attention of many and sent a powerful message of solidarity with the many protesters protesting throughout the world.

With so many fans and individuals talking about the support from the club, Mikel Arteta has opened up on how they came about the idea.

The Spaniard claimed that he received a call from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before their match against Brentford and the captain asked him if they could show support for the movement.

He claimed that he then spoke to the club about it and they got the support they needed to make the t-shirts.

‘The thing that I like most is that it came from them,’ Arteta told Sky Sports as quoted by the Mail.

‘I got a phone call from the captain asking to do that. I spoke with the club straight away and we were very clear that we wanted to support their intentions, everyone collaborated, we created the shirt.

‘It was a really strong message and it is more powerful because it comes from them. They think they have to support these types of causes.’