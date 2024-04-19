Mikel Arteta reveals the only motivation Arsenal needs to beat Wolves

Mikel Arteta has revealed what Arsenal needs as motivation to defeat Wolves in the Premier League this weekend.

The Gunners will face their opponents after back-to-back losses in the Premier League and Champions League.

It has been a tough week for the North Londoners, but they must pick themselves up and begin to win games again.

The match against Wolves hands them a chance to return to the top of the Premier League table, as Manchester City will not be in Premier League action this weekend.

Wolves are tricky opponents for anyone to face and will try to add more misery to Arsenal, but the Gunners know how important it is to win.

When asked what their motivation would be, Arteta said to Arsenal Media:

“The context is clear. If we win we are top of the league. That’s the context, we don’t need anything else to be motivated or to go to that game with our minds clear and our purpose very, very clear.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

These have been a tough few days for us as a team, but we must show character by returning to winning ways against Wolves this weekend.

The game will not be easy, but if we win our next two matches and put pressure on Manchester City, we will have a good chance to win the title.

