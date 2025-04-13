Mikel Arteta reveals two injury doubts ahead of Real Madrid showdown

Arsenal may be without two of their key players when they travel to face Real Madrid in the Champions League midweek clash.

The Gunners have enjoyed an impressive run in the Champions League this season, particularly in the knockout stages, where they have demonstrated both resilience and attacking flair. Their commanding 3–0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg has put them in a strong position, with one foot already in the semi-finals of the competition.

Despite the significant advantage, even the most optimistic supporters acknowledge that the job is not yet complete. A disciplined and focused performance will still be required in Madrid to ensure progression.

Arsenal’s chances would undoubtedly be strengthened by having a fully fit squad at their disposal, but there are concerns that two influential players, Thomas Partey and Ben White, may miss the match due to injury.

Partey delivered an excellent display in the game against Brentford but appeared to pick up a knock towards the end of the game. Meanwhile, Ben White’s availability is also uncertain, with manager Mikel Arteta providing an update on their condition.

As reported by Goal.com, Arteta commented:

“We didn’t expect the issue with Thomas that we had to take him out. He felt something so we didn’t want to take any risks.

We don’t know [the diagnosis], I haven’t spoken to the doctors yet. So they will check him now and see how he is.

Again, we don’t know [if White will be fit to face Real Madrid]. So he could not be in a condition to be in the squad today and be selected. So we have a few days but we’ll have to wait and see.”

While the potential absence of Partey and White would be a blow, Arsenal possess one of the most talented squads in English football. With quality options across the pitch, they remain well-equipped to finish the job in Madrid and secure their place in the next round of the UEFA Champions League.