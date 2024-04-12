Mikel Arteta reveals what Arsenal learnt from failing to beat Bayern Munich

Arsenal faces Aston Villa this weekend following their 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich, and the Gunners are keen to maintain their excellent start to 2024 in the league.

Under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal remains undefeated in the Premier League this year, propelling them to the top of the standings on goal difference.

Additionally, Arsenal continues its campaign in the Champions League. In the midweek, they clashed with Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarterfinals at the Emirates.

It was a challenging encounter, marking Arsenal’s return to this stage of the competition after a 14-year absence. Although Bayern Munich has frequented the latter stages, Arsenal managed a 2-2 draw.

The match presented its challenges, and the outcome could have been better or worse for Arsenal. Nonetheless, they have gleaned valuable insights from the experience as they prepare for the second leg.

As his team prepares to face Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend, Arteta was asked about what his side learnt from the game against the Germans, and he told Arsenal Media:

“I think there’s a lot to take, especially how we emotionally managed the game by being very dominant and ahead, and within 15 minutes you are behind against a top side. You have to deal with that game emotionally which is really tough to do. I think the team did brilliantly to manage that situation. It’s half-time and there’s everything to play for in Munich.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bayern were very tough opponents for us to face and not losing that game could prepare us to get back to winning against Villa.

The Arsenal Invincibles!

Watch the latest video from our friends at DublinArsenal celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Invincibles…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…