Mikel Arteta reveals what Arsenal still wants to achieve in the final game of the season

As Arsenal prepare to face Southampton in their final fixture of the Premier League season, some may argue that the match holds little significance. With Liverpool already crowned champions and Arsenal unable to overtake them, the result at Saint Mary’s will not influence the league standings. However, within the club, there remains a sense of purpose and a desire to end the campaign on a strong note.

For the fans, attention may have already shifted towards the transfer market and the potential reinforcements that could arrive over the summer. There is no doubt that how Arsenal strengthens the squad during the window will play a decisive role in shaping their fortunes for the upcoming season. The club’s supporters are eager to see the level of ambition displayed by the board and whether the right additions will be made to finally mount a serious title challenge.

Arsenal Maintain Focus Despite League Outcome

Although it may appear that Arsenal have little left to play for, that is not the perspective shared by those within the squad. Manager Mikel Arteta has outlined key objectives that remain in play, which reflect the professionalism and standards upheld at the club. Speaking ahead of the Southampton encounter, Arteta explained the importance of finishing strongly, stating via Arsenal Media:

“We still want to achieve the best defensive record, the Golden Glove is still to play for and finish the season again on a high with a good test and always respecting the competition.”

This statement underscores the importance Arsenal places on every remaining target, even in the absence of title implications. Achieving the league’s best defensive record and supporting David Raya’s pursuit of the Golden Glove are motivations that continue to drive the squad.

Pride and Standards Still at Stake

Despite the disappointment of not securing the league title, Arsenal’s campaign has featured several positives, including a consistently solid defensive record and periods of excellent form. Ending the season with a strong performance against Southampton would serve as a final demonstration of the team’s growth and commitment.

A lacklustre showing would be an unfortunate way to conclude an otherwise respectable season. Therefore, ensuring that Southampton do not claim a victory will be vital, not just for points, but for pride and the standards Arsenal continues to uphold.

