Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares will bring balance to the Arsenal defence.

Arsenal has completed the signing of two defenders this month as they look to solve a problem that has cost them points this season.

The Gunners have struggled in defence and it has become imperative that they bring reinforcements in that area. They have done this now, despite operating under a tight budget.

They secured the loan signing of Pablo Mari before landing Cedric Soares for the rest of the season.

Those two transfers do not involve high-profile players, however, Arteta is satisfied with what he has gotten and he claims that both players will give his team much-needed balance.

The Spaniard hailed the new arrivals and claims that he is looking forward to working with both players.

“We’ve been trying to be active in the market to resolve some of the issues that we have been going through in the last few weeks,” Arteta said as quoted by Sky Sports.

“We found two players who we believe can be very useful to improve our squad with the resources we had. We are happy with what we have done.

“[Soares] has big experience, he has played in different countries, he knows what it means. He was very willing to go to another top club, he has the desire and the commitment. I followed him a few seasons ago and I really like what he can bring. There were the right conditions for us as well to try to improve the squad.”

We have to trust in Arteta here. He has done a great job so far and if he feels the new signings will bring balance who are any of us to question his judgement?