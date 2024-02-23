Mikel Arteta reveals what he expects when Arsenal face Newcastle

Mikel Arteta anticipates a challenging match as Arsenal faces Newcastle United in the upcoming Premier League weekend fixture.

In the reverse fixture, Newcastle secured a narrow victory with a controversial goal, leading to a tense encounter. Following that game, Arteta faced charges from the FA for his comments.

Eager to avenge the previous defeat, Arsenal, currently in excellent league form with 11 goals scored in their last two matches, will be seeking a positive reaction.

Newcastle, facing inconsistencies due to injuries to key players, remains a formidable opponent. The Magpies are determined to make an impact at the Emirates.

Considering Arsenal’s recent loss to FC Porto, Arteta recognises the importance of a strong reaction in the upcoming game and expects it to be a challenging fixture.

He told Arsenal Media:

“Well, they are a really good team. They are very well coached, they have fantastic players. They have great spirit within the team and they are difficult to beat for us and for many, many opponents.”

Newcastle will always be tough opponents, and they have maintained a certain high standard since Eddie Howe became their manager and will prove their worth in the game.

But we are in great form and should avenge the defeat we suffered at their hands in the reverse fixture.

