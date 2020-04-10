Mikel Arteta reveals what he went through when he became the Arsenal manager

Mikel Arteta has lifted the lid on the state that he found Arsenal in when he was named the club’s manager at the end of last year.

The Gunners had made a poor start to their league season under the management of Unai Emery.

The former PSG boss led Arsenal to the final of the Europa League last season and the club was confident that they can make a return to the Champions League this season.

However, the season started poorly with players performing badly and the fans turning against their team.

They even had to strip Granit Xhaka of the club’s captaincy after he fell out with the fans publicly.

Since then, Arteta has changed the toxic mood around the club and he has also managed to get the players playing well again.

He recently spoke to Sky Sports and talked about the difficulties that he faced.

“I went through a lot when I got here… I had eight or 10 players injured, and there were a lot of issues to deal with,” Arteta said.

“The connection between fans, players and club was in a difficult state at that moment. We had to change that energy, the belief and the commitment from the players.”