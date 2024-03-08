Mikel Arteta reveals when “Everything clicked.” for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta attributes Arsenal’s remarkable run of form to their warm-weather training camp in Dubai earlier in the year. The Gunners have been on an impressive streak, breaking goal-scoring records and remaining firmly in the race for the Premier League title.

Despite seemingly being out of contention for the title at the beginning of 2024, Arsenal staged a comeback and secured a crucial victory against Liverpool. Since then, Mikel Arteta’s team has been in formidable form, establishing themselves as one of the top clubs in the country.

As Arsenal looks to maintain their winning momentum, their upcoming opponents are Brentford. Arteta, speaking ahead of the game, acknowledges the positive impact of the warm weather training, stating that it has played a crucial role in propelling the team into top gear as they aim to climb to the top of the Premier League standings.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘It was necessary (the camp) to help us keep improving and demanding of ourselves, especially with the weather and some of the things we had time to work on.

‘Everything clicked, we won, we played good and that helps. It was really good and it came at the perfect time for us.’

