Mikel Arteta reveals whether he is still in touch with Pep Guardiola

Mikel Arteta was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City from the time he retired from playing until when he moved to Arsenal as manager late last year.

There were reports that Guardiola didn’t want him to leave the Etihad when he left (Skysports) because he was an important member of the coaching crew.

However, Arteta has been dreaming of becoming the new Arsenal manager and the Spaniard couldn’t let this chance pass him by.

That move may have spoilt the relationship that they had built if their time together didn’t end well. However, Arteta has revealed that is not the case and that he is still in touch with Pep.

After the draw pitted Arsenal against Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinal, Arteta has revealed that he and Pep have spoken a few times in recent weeks.

He added that he always calls on his compatriot when he needs advice or help on something.

“We have spoken a few times in recent weeks. Facing them again in the semi-final is a tricky one but look at the level of the teams who are involved in the competition,” Arteta said as quoted by Goal.

“If you want to win the title, you have to beat the best teams and if we want to do that we have to beat City.”

On keeping in touch with Pep, he added: “Yeah, he’s a person that I have huge respect and admiration [for] and we talk about a lot of things,” he added. “When I need advice or I want him to support me he’s always there and willing to help me. For me it’s great to have someone like him around.”