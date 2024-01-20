Mikel Arteta reveals why he is positive about the second half of the season

Arsenal concluded 2023 on a disappointing note, experiencing a dip in form with several losses that saw them slip from the top of the Premier League table. Despite expectations for the club to react in the current transfer window with some strategic signings, there is a possibility that they may end the month without significant additions to their squad for the second half of the season.

This absence of notable reinforcements is surprising, considering Arsenal’s evident need for assistance, particularly in the attacking department. With a few days remaining before the transfer window closes, the situation remains uncertain. However, regardless of the transfer activity, Mikel Arteta expresses contentment with his current group and outlines the reasons for his positive outlook on the team’s performance in the second half of the season.

The gaffer said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘A lot of the time it’s not just what you have to do but looking around to see what you have to do.

‘We had a difficult time but we know what we produced.

‘That gives me every reason to be positive going into the second half of the season.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We expected some movement in this transfer window, but we must remain supportive of our manager and the team regardless.

The second half of the term will be tough but we must ensure they have all the support they can get from us.

