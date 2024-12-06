Fabio Vieira with Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta reveals why he let Fabio Vieira leave on loan

Arsenal endured a challenging spell earlier this season when Martin Odegaard was sidelined for two months due to injury. During the Norwegian’s absence, the Gunners struggled to find the same level of creativity and control in midfield, resulting in several underwhelming performances. Fans were quick to question the decision to allow Fabio Vieira to leave the club on loan, particularly when he seemed like the most suitable backup for Odegaard.

Vieira, who is spending the season on loan at FC Porto, was a logical candidate to step in for Odegaard. However, with his absence coinciding with the captain’s injury, Arsenal faced a noticeable gap in their midfield setup. Odegaard’s recent return to fitness has rejuvenated Arsenal’s performances, but the decision to let Vieira leave remains a contentious topic among fans and pundits alike.

When questioned about the reasoning behind Vieira’s loan departure, Mikel Arteta explained the move during an interview with Arsenal Media. Arteta said:

“We allowed Fabio [Vieira] to go as well because we wanted to create the room and the space for Ethan [Nwaneri]. He has given us every reason to trust him. He’s shown that he’s ready to make the next step, and it’s great to have him.”

Fabio Vieira FC Porto v SS Lazio: Knockout Round Play-Offs Leg One - UEFA Europa League
Nwaneri, one of Arsenal’s brightest young talents, has been given the chance to step into the first-team environment, but he is not yet ready to start regularly. This has led to further debate about whether keeping Vieira, an experienced playmaker, might have been the better short-term decision.

While Nwaneri continues to develop, Arsenal’s decision to loan out Vieira highlights their commitment to nurturing young talent. However, the team may have paid a price in the short term for prioritising long-term growth. Nwaneri could be more prepared for a larger role next season, but Vieira’s absence this year has left a void when Odegaard was unavailable.

  1. Vieira is still far behind Odegaard. His absent/presence wouldn’t have a significant efect to the team. Arteta is right to give him more playing time by loaning him and giving Nwaneri grow into the first team. Imho, Nwaneri is beter than Vieira..

        1. I agree Reggie, this article seems to be trying a whitewash on two fronts.
          1. Protecting whoever bought a player who hasn’t made the grade.
          2. Making excuses for not playing Nwaneri when he was ready.
          If anyone believes Vieira could have filled Odegaard’s position, they’re living in cloud cuckoo land.

