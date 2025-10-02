Mikel Arteta reveals why he omitted youngster from latest Premier League fixture

When Arsenal faced Newcastle last weekend, a surprise name was omitted from the matchday squad despite travelling with the rest of the team for the fixture. Arsenal have found themselves in a fantastic position with regard to strength in depth. A number of quality additions were made in the summer, elevating the overall strength of the squad. Though it comes with numerous benefits, there are a few negatives with having such a deep squad. Arguably the most concerning will be the lack of a clear pathway for youngsters coming through the Hale End academy, potentially stunting their development. That said, Ethan Nwaneri’s case is different and he is expected to be given the opportunity to reach his potential at Arsenal.

Arteta explains his decision

The youngster was a surprise omission from the matchday squad against the Magpies last weekend. Recently speaking about his absence for that game, Mikel Arteta provided a detailed explanation regarding his thought process. As reported by Football London, he said:

“I talked to all the players and we had a meeting specifically about that and the scenarios that we’re going to have throughout the season. Some of them are going to start, some of them are going to finish the game, some of them are going to be on the bench and not be participating, and some of them, unfortunately, are going to be out of the squad because with the Premier League you have the limitation with the numbers.

“Sometimes we have to travel more players because things can happen and somebody can get ill or we have a doubt with somebody whether the next morning is going to be available to play, and unfortunately, we have to do that. But the attitude of every player, because we have explained to them and personally they know how we feel about it, has been really good and they will have the chance to play.”

Opportunities ahead for Nwaneri

Ethan Nwaneri has only started a single game this campaign, that recent 2-0 win over Port Vale in the EFL Cup. He featured extensively against Leeds United and Nottingham Forest after Martin Ødegaard picked up an injury in both encounters, while he made a late cameo against Manchester City. The Premier League’s youngest ever player will get the chance to shine this season. The campaign will be long and even amidst the heavy competition for places, Nwaneri will likely feature prominently for Arsenal this season.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the youngster will likely make the matchday squad against West Ham, hopefully playing in some capacity as well.

Benjamin Kenneth

