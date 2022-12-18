Mikel Arteta rues Arsenal’s lack of firepower against Juventus

Arsenal put out quite a strong team against Juventus at the Emirates yesterday, but without our usual front three of Saka, Martinelli and Jesus, we were a looking a little lightweight in the striking department, where we are certain to need reinforcements in the coming transfer window.

The front three were Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Fabio Vieira. Eddie and Fabio both had good chances early on, but then Arteta’s options were limited further when Nelson was badly injured halway through the first half, and the only one that could replace him from the bench was the young Brazilian Marquinhos.

The Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta made it clear after the game that we should have won the game if we had taken advantage of all the chances created. He told Arsenal.com when asked if he’s focusing more on the performance than the result: Probably, because the result doesn’t reflect the performance. But it’s a good test, a good learning as well for us – games are decided in the boxes. I think they had one or two shots and scored two goals. We had 19 or 20 and had two on target. That’s not enough. Overall, I think everything else was really positive. But that final thing you need to win the games wasn’t good enough today.

The good news is that our two superstar wingers, Gabi and Saka, will be back in the team before we restart the season, and Arteta was very positive about their return shortly: They’ll come back straight away into the rhythm, shape and mould of the team. We’re waiting for them and they are desperate to be back as well. I’ve spoken to both of them. Gabi was here today, with a big smile and big energy. He’s ready to go again. It’s going to be a big boost for the team.

The one thing this game highlighted is that we are desperately short of backups for injuries and suspensions, especially with Jesus (and maybe Nelson) out for a while. We really can’t afford to lose Saka or Martinelli going forward, but they also can’t play every single game.

Let’s hope that Edu and Arteta address this in January…

————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

The Arsenal boss talks about lack of finishing, Nketiah, Nelson, and other injuries

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids