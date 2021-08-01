Mikel Arteta rules out Arsenal exit for ‘key member’ – ‘He wants to be here’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists that midfielder Granit Xhaka wants to stay with the club after a summer of transfer speculation.
The Swiss international was one of the standout stars of Euro 2020, amidst strong speculation surrounding his signature, with many reports claiming he was closing in on a move to Roma.
Jose Mourinho, who will take over the team ahead of the new Serie A season, is believed to be keen on acquiring the midfielder, but the two sides appear to be struggling to agree a fee, and the club now insists that his future remains in north London.
“Granit is going to stay with us, Arteta told Arsenal Media after the loss to Chelsea. “He’s a player that we rate and value so much, he’s a key member of our squad. He’s trained two days. He wanted to play today and I think it’s very clear commitment from his side that he wants to be here.”
It remains to be seen whether Thomas Partey’s injury today could well have affected the club’s decision, but JustArsenal’s editor has been adamant that Xhaka was simply playing up on the reports, and playing up to the rumours, which I hate to say it, looks set to be proven true somewhat (don’t tell him I said that).
Whatever your opinion is on the Swiss international, we may just need to get used to the idea of watching him in our midfield again this term, and I’m not sure I’m as against the idea as many of you are actually.
Are Arsenal worse off with Xhaka in the team?
Patrick
Xhaka is much like David Luiz. He will have many solid games but when he makes a mistake, it is “schoolboy erro” and will most likely lead to conceding a goal!!!
Same old same old, im not filled with glee with what i am seeing and hearing. RIP Arsenal of old.
Xhaka as backup is not a problem for me. But he is holding our attack back. We need change and we need creativity with someone who looks to pass forwards all the time! Xhaka is not that man! Expect another average season under a manager who is simply out of his depth. If MA and Edu don’t uphold their views about what has been identified as problem areas with the right editions to the squad, then I guess its just more lies again..
I can only hope and pray that this is just another lip service “lie” that has become all-too-commonplace during this regime…I can’t believe I miss Wenger’s disrespectful tone and general aloofness towards the fanbase…if this poster boy for mediocrity remains at the club our prospects for a brighter future greatly diminish…I guess my previous statement just might logical apply to both our present manager and the player in question
Can someone please explain to me the sense in keeping Elneny and Xhaka, while letting go of Torriera, Guendouzi, AMN and Willock, as well as demoting Azeez to U23.
What am i not seeing?
While we are at it, why the hell in Nketieh in front of Balogun in the pecking order?
And why are Willian, Kolasinac, Cedric and Bellerin in our squad??
Beats me Nivo!!!!!!!!
Er because no body has bid/bought them yet so they have to remain in the shop window incase we get any daft 😂 bites .. !
Thats how it works FFS