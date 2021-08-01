Mikel Arteta rules out Arsenal exit for ‘key member’ – ‘He wants to be here’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists that midfielder Granit Xhaka wants to stay with the club after a summer of transfer speculation.

The Swiss international was one of the standout stars of Euro 2020, amidst strong speculation surrounding his signature, with many reports claiming he was closing in on a move to Roma.

Jose Mourinho, who will take over the team ahead of the new Serie A season, is believed to be keen on acquiring the midfielder, but the two sides appear to be struggling to agree a fee, and the club now insists that his future remains in north London.

“Granit is going to stay with us, Arteta told Arsenal Media after the loss to Chelsea. “He’s a player that we rate and value so much, he’s a key member of our squad. He’s trained two days. He wanted to play today and I think it’s very clear commitment from his side that he wants to be here.”

It remains to be seen whether Thomas Partey’s injury today could well have affected the club’s decision, but JustArsenal’s editor has been adamant that Xhaka was simply playing up on the reports, and playing up to the rumours, which I hate to say it, looks set to be proven true somewhat (don’t tell him I said that).

Whatever your opinion is on the Swiss international, we may just need to get used to the idea of watching him in our midfield again this term, and I’m not sure I’m as against the idea as many of you are actually.

Are Arsenal worse off with Xhaka in the team?

Patrick