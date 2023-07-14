Mikel Arteta satisfied after Arsenal draw as the team “start connecting with each other again”

It was hardly the stuff of dreams, but the Arsenal squad all got some minutes on the pitch to begin their preparations for tougher games ahead in America to reach optimum fitness in time for the start of the new season, where we are expected to make another assault on the Premier League title.

Nurnberg certainly didn’t make it easy for us and, taking into account that we two completely different teams in each half, Mikel Arteta wasn’t very disappointed with the outcome, as he spoke about his thoughts on the game: “A lot of things that I saw in the first half, and especially as a few of the boys have only had three training sessions, so just to give them minutes and exposure to understand and start connecting with each other again.

“I’ve seen some really good things despite the amount of changes we made and that is why the game declined, especially in quality and in control but we knew that was going to happen.

“The way we played in the first half was really good and I think we could have scored more goals, even in the second half we had two big, big chances to score and we didn’t. It’s part of football, and mistakes are part of the sport.”

And of course he was asked about his thoughts on our new boy Kai Havertz on his first appearance in the Red & White, and he thinks it’s too early to give a true assessment: “We will see. We have to see how he adapts and get to know each other and build relationships. Football is about that and time will tell where he sees best. ”

So all in all, it was an adequate start, and the boys will return directly to London and start preparations for our big American trip where I am sure we will see a lot more urgency in our play….

Waiting For Declan!!! – Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL MID-SUMMER REVIEW

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…