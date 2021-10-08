Mikel Arteta says Arsenal summer signing is “a joy” to manage

Mikel Arteta has described new Arsenal signing, Takehiro Tomiyasu, as a joy to manage.

The Japanese full-back has been in stunning form for the Gunners and it is clear to fans who watch him play that he is serious about his business.

This seriousness has been mixed with effectiveness and has helped Arsenal to keep three clean sheets from four league outings with him in their team.

The club’s fans have been so impressed by him they voted him as their September Player of the Month.

He saw off competition from the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith Rowe to win the award.

The club’s manager, Arteta has now revealed that the former Bologna man is so committed to his job and passionate about playing for the club, it makes managing him very easy.

He also praised him for being self-assured that he can cut it at this level of the game.

When asked what it is like to manage the defender:

“A joy,” Mikel Arteta told Arsenal.com. “He is so excited, you can see that for him it is a dream to be here and he is doing it in the right manner, with the passion but with the right commitment, and as well with the right amount of self assurance that he is capable of doing it.

“I’m very impressed, he has done it in a really natural way. It puts a smile on your face when you look at him, for how he communicates, how he is.

“It’s not been easy for him, we asked him to come in and play after two days against Norwich, then we went to Burnley, then the north London derby… a lot has happened and I am really happy with him.

“For me [the Premier League] is the hardest to adapt to, and the hardest to stay at the top. That is the challenge.

“Now he has shown he has the right qualities, the right mentality and personality to play for this club and in this country, and he has to maintain that and keep improving.”