Mikel Arteta says form doesn’t matter when Arsenal play Tottenham

Mikel Arteta has played down Arsenal’s form ahead of their meeting with Tottenham on Sunday. The Gunners will take on their bitter rivals in one of the most significant North London derbies in recent memories, as both teams look to end this season in a European place.

The Gunners have managed to move ahead of Jose Mourinho’s team on the league table after making a good recovery after the Premier League’s restart. Arteta’s boys are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, and they have won three Premier League games in that run.

Spurs, on the other hand, suffered more frustrations in their last game as they were held to a goalless draw by a Bournemouth side that is currently struggling with a relegation battle.

Nevertheless, Arteta believes that when Arsenal and Spurs meet, form counts for nothing, and his players have to be at their best to get a result from that game.

“A derby has a completely different context to what is happening with the current form,” Arteta told reporters in a virtual news conference ahead of Sunday’s clash.

“I have huge respect for Jose, for what he’s trying to do there. To go there and get a win, we’re going to have to do everything really, really well. I’m expecting a really tough game.

“They’ve had ups and downs but overall you can see what he wants to bring to the club… They’ve had a lot of injuries and he hasn’t had a chance to be consistent with his teams, which was a big disadvantage… But I’m sure he’ll be successful.”

Mikel may say that form doesn’t matter, but the boss has got his team playing confidently and securely. A win here would be a big step in getting Arsenal into the Europa League next season.

