Mikel Arteta says that the critics are completely wrong about Nketiah not being a ‘top level’ striker

It is a fact that many readers on JustArsenal continually berate our backup striker Eddie Nketiah as not being good enough for the Gunners, and in fact it is continually stated that “Arsenal will never win a title with Eddie Nketiah up front”. Well, everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but it is quite clear that Eddie is very well-respected in the Arsenal camp, and Mikel Arteta has made it clear that he disagrees completely with Eddie’s critics.

After Eddie’s first hat-trick for Arsenal yesterday, Arteta was asked about how Nketiah responds to the endless criticism from people who say he’s not top level, and he responded: “Well to me he is top level. He’s started nine out of our ten Premier League games, so that tells you how much we trust him and the importance he has in the team. I’m really happy for him, an academy player to experience a Premier League hat-trick. He needs to enjoy the moment, he fully deserves it, and hopefully there are many more to come.

Arteta was then cheekily asked what level did he think Eddie could reach. He said: “I don’t know. He’s already playing for Arsenal. He’s started games in the Premier League. He’s already really good [and] he can be better. The best thing he’s got, along with the talent, is his mentality. It’s incredible. When he has that mentality and that talent, he’s going to get much better.”

It is often forgotten that, although Nketiah has been at Arsenal for seven years, he is still only 24 years old and is Arsenal through and through. He is still young enough to get better and better every year with more games under his belt.

Don’t the critics think they should trust Arteta’s judgement in deciding who is good enough to play for Arsenal? I certainly do!

Sam P

————————————————–

Watch all the goals from the Sheffield game here – including Nketiah’s hat-trick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…