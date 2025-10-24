Mikel Arteta secures future of rising Arsenal prodigy

Reports from a week ago suggested Real Madrid could make a significant push to sign Max Dowman, but Arsenal have now taken a huge step towards securing the teenager’s future. Los Blancos had reportedly sent scouts to watch the young midfielder in action and were left impressed with his ability.

Dowman has consistently performed above his age group and even made his senior debut under Mikel Arteta. The youngster’s Premier League debut was one to remember, winning a penalty in the 5-0 victory over Leeds United back in August. Touted as the next big talent from the Hale End academy, excitement is already growing among the Arsenal fanbase.

Arsenal fend off elite interest

As revealed by The Athletic’s David Ornstein via X, Arsenal have reached an agreement with Max Dowman to sign scholarship terms before he becomes eligible for a professional deal. The youngster is expected to sign a pro contract when he turns 17 in December 2026.

According to Ornstein, terms are currently being finalised, effectively fending off outside interest in the player. The report also revealed that there was genuine interest from other clubs offering higher wages, but Dowman only wanted to remain with Arsenal. Alongside Real Madrid, both Chelsea and Barcelona are said to have made approaches, but the teenager chose to stay in North London.

Dowman is regarded as a key part of Arsenal’s long-term project and already has a clear development pathway into the first team.

Managing development with care

The young midfielder was last in action for Arsenal’s Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League, where he scored twice from the penalty spot in a 4-3 defeat to Atletico Madrid. His last senior appearance came as a substitute against Port Vale in the EFL Cup.

Mikel Arteta and his staff are understood to be managing Dowman’s progress carefully amid rising expectations. Moving forward, the youngster is expected to feature more regularly, with a Champions League appearance record firmly in his sights.

Benjamin Kenneth

