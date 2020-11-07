Mikel Arteta sends a clear message to Folarin Balogun

Has Arteta Given Up On Balogun? By Dan Smith
Mikel Arteta again showed his ruthless streak on Thursday by not selecting Folarin Balogun in his squad even though the club are trying to convince the striker to sign a new contract.
As things stand the youngster can leave on a free transfer next summer, with wages not an issue, but him wanting to be convinced a route to the first team is realistic.
To give you an indication of how highly Arsenal rate the 19-year-old, there are rumours we turned down a 3million bid from Sheffield United, our last chance to get a fee for the teenager. Instead we have chosen to use the next 12 months to convince the player to stay.
So if his agent is saying his client’s reservations are a lack of opportunities, you would think our manager would at least have him on the bench in the Europa League, especially when you can name subs.
It doesn’t send out the best message to the player. If reassuring him was a priority, then surely the group stages of Europe’s secondary competition would have been an ideal platform to give him an opportunity? Once we get to the knockout stages, it’s hard to see when he will play.
We still have to play Vienna at home and travel to Norway and Ireland. Those are three fixtures he could start, but would that be enough to convince him to stay?
As shown though in midweek, his boss isn’t going to play him just to pacify his ego. Some coaches would take on board the contractual situation but ours has always maintained anyone who is not meeting the expected standards won’t feature.
Remember Balogun looked decent when he came on against Dundalk so the fact his reward is not making the next 23-man squad tells us two things.
Have both parties reached an impasse where they accept he’s leaving, or has Arteta not been happy with what he’s seen in training.
The Spaniard’ s post-match words were, ‘Chances will come with their performance on the pitch and in training. It’s the best way for them to learn the standards that are required at this football club. If not, then you are not good enough to play here.’
Sounds like to me the praise he’s been getting from the youth set up may have gone to his head.
There is also every chance Arteta, who prides himself on his values, isn’t too impressed that a youngster is expecting so many guarantees.
Let’s be honest if you need to be promised first team football to sign a new deal, you need to be a certain standard.
Neither Arteta nor Arsenal have to justify their record when it comes to giving youth a chance. If Eddie can get a chance so can Balogun.
Perhaps the example to look at might be a Joe Willock who’s attitude in contrast has been complimented this week.
Unless Arteta has already given up on Balogun?

IMHO ,Balogun is a lot better than Nketiah. Seriously, Nketiah cannot be a game changer or even goal poacher, no special talent i saw on Nketiah which Balogun has. Balogun will become a Big Things for many years ahead. Mark my words, if Arsenal sell Balogun, he will become like Serge Gnabry today.
I think your analysis is right, Dan. It seems Arteta is miffed he’s expecting that his record at youth levels alone is enough justification for first team inclusion. Arteta is adamant that work ethic in training is fundamentally linked to a starting place. Thus if Balogun isn’t making the first team squad, I bet he understands why even if he feels entitled to sidestep that obstacle.
I hope he kicks on, impresses the boss and gets a handful of appearances this season – enough to sign a deal – but if not, I trust Arteta to make the call according to his values.
I’m still saying that Arteta has a problem of managing youngsters. He might be good in other areas, but managing young players is his biggest downfall. Look at Seliba, Martinelli, Gouendouzi, and Maitland-Niles
I wish it was during Wenger’s era. Arsenal has relented youngsters at the moment. He gavers youngsters like Gibbs, Wilshere, Walcott, Fabregas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gnabry, Ramsey, and Anelka plenty of chances
To be frank, Nketiah had a much better record in the U23s than Balogun, and now he is struggling a little to displace our main striker. I guess Balogun is crazy talented and offers something different to Nketiah, so for the sake of variety, he should be considered. Also I heard that he is 2 footed, so that is a good asset to have. But I hope we don’t have ego problems like we had with Anelka, lol.
That said I am waiting for Martinelli to be back. I wonder if we play Eddie and Martinelli as a duo, or either of them with a tall striker like the new Swedish guy we have, would it add new dimensions to our attack?