Mikel Arteta sends a message to Arsenal stars as they go on international break

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged his players to return from the international break in top shape and ready to continue their fine season.

The Gunners have released their players to their national teams for two weeks and will hope everyone returns in top shape and still aware of the task ahead.

The club is in the running to end this season as league winners and will do its best to win as many games as possible to achieve that goal.

However, the international break is a tricky time for club managers and Arteta said via The Daily Mail:

‘That they really look after themselves in this period.

‘That they come back with the same mindset and hunger from before to go into Leeds, which is the only important game right now. We know it.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

While we want our players to give their best to their respective countries, we also hope they remember that there is serious business to do at club level.

We want them to remain fit as much as they can and to return to the team with a good mindset as well.

It is just a few matches before we are crowned champions and the players cannot allow complacency to creep in.

