Arsenal’s academy is supplying their first team with top-quality players again as they aim to bounce back and re-establish themselves as one of the leading clubs in England.

Over the years, the Gunners have produced many top-class players, and before this season, Bukayo Saka stood out as their most prominent academy graduate. Saka has become a key figure for both Arsenal and the England national team, continuing to show why the club is renowned for having one of the best academies in the world.

However, the England international has been sidelined by injury for some time, which prompted Arsenal to consider signing a replacement. Despite this, the club has found another academy star who has stepped up in Saka’s absence.

Ethan Nwaneri has been outstanding, scoring goals that remind fans of Saka’s early performances. Meanwhile, Myles Lewis-Skelly has also been in exceptional form for the Gunners, further bolstering the club’s confidence in their academy’s ability to produce top talent.

Both players have earned permanent promotion to the first team this season, a testament to their hard work and potential. Mikel Arteta has been impressed by their performances and spoke about the efforts that have gone into their development. As quoted by Arsenal Media, Arteta said:

“There’s a lot of work that has to be done in the academy, a lot of people that have contributed to that. And, hopefully they will be really proud because a big part of their success is a lot of people that have been in that process.”

Arsenal is rightly proud of the players who have come through the academy and made it to the first team. It serves as a reminder of the club’s commitment to developing young talent. The continued success of these players is crucial, as it not only strengthens the team but also helps the club save money on the transfer market.

The Gunners will be hoping that more young stars continue to emerge from their academy in the coming seasons, ensuring a steady supply of talent that will help the club remain competitive without the need for expensive signings.