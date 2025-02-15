Mikel Arteta sends a message to Liverpool after Arsenal beat Leicester City

Mikel Arteta has sent a message to Liverpool after Arsenal secured a late win against Leicester City, keeping their title hopes alive.

The Gunners recently returned from a training camp in Dubai, a move that worked wonders for them last year, and many expected them to return in fine form. The Leicester game provided the perfect opportunity to show how they would adapt without a recognised striker leading the line.

As expected, they struggled initially, lacking a focal point in attack, and Raheem Sterling’s difficulties in front of goal did little to help their offensive efforts. The Foxes remained resolute, making life difficult for Arteta’s men.

However, Arsenal gradually gained momentum in the second half, and Mikel Merino emerged as the unexpected hero. Introduced from the bench, the Spaniard netted twice late in the game, securing a crucial victory for his side. It was a performance Merino will hardly forget, proving decisive in Arsenal’s pursuit of the Premier League title.

The result brings Arsenal within four points of Liverpool, although the Reds still have a game in hand. With the pressure mounting on Arne Slot’s side, Arsenal’s determination to push them all the way remains clear.

When asked if he had a message for Liverpool, Arteta, speaking to Sky Sports, responded:

“That we really want it. Regardless of what happens or the difficulties we’re going to face, that we’re going to give this a real go. The team wants it, we’ve had seven or eight months working on that. We’re not going to stop, let’s see how far we can go!”

Liverpool will be fully aware that Arsenal are not backing down in this title race. With recent signs of vulnerability creeping into their performances, the Gunners will continue to push, hoping to capitalise on any slip-ups from the Merseyside club.