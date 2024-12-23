Mikel Arteta sends a message to Liverpool and Chelsea after impressive win

Mikel Arteta remains confident in Arsenal’s ability to stay in the Premier League title race despite some recent struggles. His optimism follows a commanding 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace, a result that silenced critics who had questioned the Gunners’ ability to score from open play.

Arsenal delivered an excellent team performance, showcasing their resilience in response to the criticism they had faced after a series of lacklustre displays. Arteta expressed his satisfaction with how his players responded under pressure and emphasised that their focus remains firmly on their title ambitions.

Speaking about the title race, Arteta dismissed suggestions that Arsenal is out of contention due to their recent setbacks. The Gunners have consistently been among England’s best-performing clubs over the past two seasons, and the manager understands the challenges of maintaining a title challenge over a long campaign.

He addressed Arsenal’s position in the standings and the competitive nature of this year’s Premier League, saying, as quoted by Liverpool Echo:

“We are not even halfway, so we are going to try certainly. For us, it’s on.”

Arteta’s words underline the importance of focusing on their own performances rather than worrying too much about their rivals. He likely believes some of their opponents, such as Liverpool and Chelsea, may struggle to maintain their current form over the season.

Arsenal’s recent experience of competing at the top level puts them in a strong position to capitalise on any slip-ups by their rivals. If the Gunners continue their winning form and remain consistent, they could still mount a significant challenge for the title this season.

