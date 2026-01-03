Mikel Arteta sends a message to Maresca after his Chelsea sacking

Enzo Maresca has been relieved of his duties as Chelsea manager, only days after expressing concerns about not receiving sufficient backing. The decision has come as a surprise, particularly given that he had stabilised the Blues and delivered two trophies in 2025, including the Club World Cup.

Chelsea’s hierarchy appears to believe they can appoint a higher calibre replacement and is prepared to work aggressively to secure a new manager. Despite recent successes, the club’s expectations remain uncompromising, and Maresca’s position ultimately proved untenable.

Chelsea’s Ruthless Standards

Maresca’s dismissal highlights the contrasting approaches taken by top Premier League clubs. His Chelsea side earned one of their most impressive results of the season by holding Arsenal to a draw despite playing with ten men, a performance that demonstrated organisation and resilience. That result was widely regarded as a sign of progress and might reasonably have been expected to buy him time.

However, Chelsea’s standards differ significantly from those of many rivals. Success is often measured immediately, and patience is limited, regardless of recent achievements. The decision to part ways with Maresca reinforces the club’s reputation for swift managerial changes when expectations are not fully aligned.

Arteta Offers Support

Mikel Arteta, who has managed Arsenal since 2020 and has continued to receive the backing of the club’s ownership despite periods without trophies, expressed his admiration for Maresca. Speaking to journalists via the Metro, Arteta acknowledged both the professional and personal qualities of the former Chelsea manager.

‘I wish him all the best.

‘I really like Enzo as a person, as a professional. I think he’s done a terrific job at Chelsea.

‘That’s the decision that has been made and I just wish him all the best.’

Arteta’s comments underline the respect Maresca commands among his peers. While Arsenal has shown greater patience under Arteta’s leadership, the situation at Chelsea serves as a reminder of the differing pressures managers face across the Premier League. As Arteta prepares his side for their upcoming fixture against Bournemouth, his remarks also reflect an appreciation of the stability he enjoys in North London compared to the volatility elsewhere.