Video – Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal fans ahead of return to the Emirates

Arsenal have been very lucky to be in Dubai for their midwinter training camp, with the weather being a tad better than it is at the Arsenal training ground at London Colney!

Maybe Mikel Arteta is not aware of the weather at home, but the Arsenal manager has sent a message to the Arsenal fans, saying he is looking forward to seeing everyone back at the Emirates next week for our last mid-season game against Juventus.

Wiith the freezing cold mixed in with the train strikes, let’s hope we still manage to get a full house to cheer on the Gunners….

  1. So here Arsenal are in Dubai, a city withing UAE which has many human rights violations.

    I wonder if the same people boycotting the wC will do the same to Arsenal for training and playing fixtures in such a country.

    Or will they be hypocrites

