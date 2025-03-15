Mikel Arteta sends title contenders message ahead of Chelsea game

Mikel Arteta is preparing his Arsenal team for one of their biggest games of the season as they gear up to take on Chelsea on Sunday in a crucial Premier League fixture. The Gunners know that this is a must-win game, and they cannot afford to drop points if they want to keep their hopes of challenging for the title alive.

Currently, Arsenal is trailing league leaders Liverpool by 15 points, a significant gap that will be difficult to close. However, if they manage to secure a victory against Chelsea, they would reduce the deficit to 12 points, which, while still a big challenge, would keep them in the title race for a little while longer. Every match from this point onward is a must-win for Arteta’s side, and the players will need to deliver a top-class performance to ensure they walk away with all three points.

Although Chelsea is not currently considered one of the main contenders for the Premier League crown this season, Arteta insists that he always expected them to be a serious threat. The Spaniard has revealed that after watching Chelsea play in pre-season, he believed they had the potential to be title challengers. With the talent they have in their squad and the tactical setup under Enzo Maresca, he saw them as a team that could have competed for the league from the start of the campaign.

Speaking about Chelsea’s quality, Arteta said, as quoted by 90Mins:

“From the moment I watched them play in pre-season, understanding how Enzo works and the talent they have in the squad, they were contenders to even win it from the beginning.”

Despite Chelsea’s struggles this season, they remain a dangerous side capable of producing high-quality performances. Arsenal cannot afford to underestimate them, as they still possess top class players who can turn a game on its head in an instant. Arteta is ensuring that his squad remains focused and respectful of their opponents, knowing that anything less than full concentration could prove costly.

A win against Chelsea would not only strengthen Arsenal’s position in the league but also provide a significant confidence boost as they head into the final stretch of the season. With several key fixtures ahead, every victory is crucial, and Arteta’s men will need to be at their absolute best to secure three points against their London rivals.

This match is more than just another game—it’s an opportunity for Arsenal to prove their title credentials and keep the pressure on Liverpool.