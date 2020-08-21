Mikel Arteta set to embark on a ruthless sales drive

Mikel Arteta inherited an underperforming Arsenal team but he managed to steady the ship and end the last campaign on a positive note.

The Spaniard now has the chance to reshape his team and it seems that a lot of the deadwood that he met at the club will be sacrificed for new and better players.

The Times claims that the Spaniard has plans to make key new additions to his team and that will cost up to 10 first team players their place in the squad.

It claims that as the Gunners close in on the signing of the likes Gabriel, four defenders will have to leave the Emirates this summer before name-checking Calum Chambers and Rob Holding.

It adds that Matteo Guendouzi and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are two midfielders who have been made available for transfers.

Two strikers have also been put up for sale, including Alexandre Lacazette who has emerged as a transfer target for Juventus in recent weeks (The Sun).

After managing to earn a place in this season’s Europa League via winning the FA Cup, Arsenal will be keen to win yet another trophy this season and also end the coming campaign with a place in the Premier League’s top four.