Mikel Arteta set to unleash Smith Rowe against Oxford

Emile Smith Rowe has been plagued by injury this season and has been sidelined since September, a problem that cost him his World Cup dream.

The midfielder is now back to full fitness and a report on the Daily Mail reveals Mikel Arteta is likely to field him from the start when Arsenal takes on Oxford United this evening.

Smith Rowe is one of the exciting young talents at Arsenal and the midfielder will hand them much-needed depth ahead of a tough second half of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This second half of this season will be very important to us and it will test us seriously to know if we are ready to break into the top four.

In the last campaign, we lost some games in this period and Tottenham beat us to qualify for the UCL, we must not allow history to repeat itself.

Smith Rowe’s return from injury means we do not have to sign a new midfielder in this transfer window, but the Englishman must be prepared to work hard to get a place in our current team.

But because we have commitments in Europe and a domestic cup, he will likely get enough games to help him build momentum.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Oxford and the importance of the FA Cup to Arsenal

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids