Mikel Arteta sharing training tips with another manager

LA Rams manager, Sean McVay has revealed that Mikel Arteta has shared some ideas about Arsenal’s training with him.

The two managers work for the Kroenke family and that has given them to chance to get to know each other.

With the Premier League and other sporting competitions around the globe currently suspended, it is reported that both managers had a chat over a video call which lasted for around two hours.

During that time, they both picked each other’s brains and McVay has revealed that he was impressed with Arteta and backed the Spaniard to do a good job at Arsenal.

He said as quoted by the Sun: “Arteta is really an impressive guy.

“I think he’ll do a great job, and I’m certainly a fan of Arsenal and love following them, just through those relationships, through the Kroenke family.

“But it was more than anything a chance for us to connect, kind of share some ideas.”

Arsenal has become the first Premier League team to return to outdoor training as the Gunners prepare to make a good start to the Premier League season when it gets underway again.

Mikel Arteta’s side is still struggling close to the bottom half of the league table, however, if they can start well and win a huge number of their remaining games, they could end the campaign in a European place despite having such a stop-start season.