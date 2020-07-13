Mikel Arteta shows his class towards Jose Mourinho despite defeat

Mikel Arteta and Jose Mourinho are the latest managers to take charge of one of England’s biggest rivals, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Ahead of their first north London derby, both managers had nothing but good words for each other as they looked to rebuild their respective teams.

After the match, the good words continued with Mourinho praising Arteta for the good work that the Spaniard has done as Arsenal’s manager since he joined the north London side.

The Gunners were beaten by Spurs despite taking the lead through a very fine Alexandre Lacazette goal.

The Arsenal defence undid their good work yet again and they now trail their rivals by two points in their bid to end this season in a European place.

Arteta accepted Mourinho’s comments that he had improved the Gunners and thanked the Portuguese manager.

He also hailed Mourinho for what he is trying to achieve with Spurs as well as praising the Portuguese boss for his style of play, which earned his team the important three points.

Arteta said via Mirror Sports: “Thank you, I can see what he’s trying to do as well and look, he wins again, you know.

“It’s two completely different styles and he manages really, really well.

“He has a really good team behind him and I said before in the press conference that I believe he always finds a way to win.

“When I give it to him I feel bad, but congratulations to them, they got the points today and we will move forwards.”