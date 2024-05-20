Mikel Arteta shows “regret” that he couldn’t win the title for the “so inspiring” Arsenal fans

Arsenal made hard work of winning our last game of the season in front of our home fans at the Emirates, but Kai Havertz game-winning goal in the 88th minute made it a good send of to the awesome home crowd, even if it wasn’t quite enough to trigger a Premier League trophy presentation.
But we all still celebrated an amazing season where we came within an ant’s whisker of denying Man City their record-breaking fourth title in a row. Mikel Arteta was very quick to be humble in defeat but voiced his regret that his team didn’t end up with a trophy to share with the fans. “Congratulations to Manchester City for winning the Premier League,” he said post-match. “We tried, we had a record season in many stats, but normally those records have to produce big titles, and we haven’t won it. That’s the regret today because we really wanted to deliver something special to our people.
“When you look at it, the atmosphere they created, how they are behind the team and the players, it’s unbelievable. It’s a little bit of a sad day but looking at it with perspective, we have to understand what we are doing. Hopefully we can still be better.”
Arteta certainly made it clear that he thought the fans faith in the players had played a big part in the teams improvement and determination to get over the line at all costs. “They’ve been unbelievable, they are so inspiring,” he added. “I think they’ve taken this group of players and transformed them into a different level, because they feel confident, they feel respected, they feel loved.
“That’s a real power to have, so home and away, I think they’ve been incredible and today was just a joy to stand there in front of our people, living this team that for many years, we haven’t had the chance to live.”
So at least Arsenal have progressed enough to push the best team in the world to the Final Day before surrendering the title.
Hopefully our travelling crowd will continue to push this young Arsenal team on to bigger and better seasons in the future….
Hoping we put in proper effort in the cups next season and not the very poor performances we’ve seen in the last few years.
Really isn’t acceptable looking at our FA Cup heritage
Arteta should Just get Victor Osihmen Plz!🙁
He can Make us have Fear Factor as a team.
Haaland has won the EPL for Man City 2x bcos of his Bullish and Aggressive Style of play.
Only Osihmen can Match him, in the Entire Europe.
With Osihmen, we will finally Rival and Surpass Man City.😊🙂
I encourage you to go on Bein Sport YouTube channel and watch some Napoli highlights.
You’ll soon find your comment holds no merit.
I think the one thing we learnt this season is that we probably should have spent that 30 million on Kudus, not Raya
I’m still disappointed, but it is what it is. First, we go through a long summer before pre season kicks in, followed up by the season proper. My faith still intact!
A good season in the league ,awful in the cups once again .
I think the result against city where we played for a draw showed the wrong mentality ,something Rodri suggested yesterday after they had won .
I know some fans are happy we have come second but after 5 years and some heavy backing and only one trophy to show for it it’s not the best return IMO.
Great managers and teams win trophies at the end of the day ,so without them we are not there yet simple really .
I echo this sentiment.
I’m a bit younger than Arteta and have some football knowledge through playing Fifa. I reckon if I also had been given 6 years and spent nearly a billion dollars in transfers, I’d also eventually find 10 decent players and finish second behind City. Does that make me a good coach?
If we continue accepting “nearly there” and second place and overspend on mediocre players we’ll end up just like Man United. They also finished second just a few years ago and look where they are now.
A great coach improves his current squad and maximises their abilities and promotes the academy.
Not only we have no trophies, we also have no assets to sell to generate meaningful funds. All our academy products are leaving for free.
Football knowledge through playing FIFA !! Haha
A 100% predictable response from you DK!
I would have been truly astounded had you written differently.
I agree
The problem was the midfield. Arteta spent much time trying to force Havertz as 8. Declan Rice has contibuted more playing as 8.
With Partey playing as 6, we always won most matches since last season. The technical team didn’t see this and although he was scarcely available this season, the manager hadn started keeping him out of the team when he was fit.
Conclusion: We need 2 midfielders of his profile for solid squad depth if he is leaving. We also need a left back. When the back line and midfield function well, our forwards will score goals.
For a striker, my best option remains Gyokeres but if he’s too expensive, we can buy Sesko or just leave that post for Havertz, and promote Obi in order not to lose him. Arsenal must do everything to keep him.
A very good season for us in general but the club will know where the shortcomings were. Depth being one of them. And in particular, the lack of quality in depth. I feel we need at least two “world class” editions in an out and out striker and a world class keeper. Saka needs competition too. We all know the Villa game was our undoing. If we had not lost that game we probably have gone on to win the EPL. City’s ability to bring on players with such quality has always been a huge bonus for them. They can bring on like-for-like players. We are almost there but just need some really good additions this summer if we really want to challenge in all competitions next year.
Tough finish, but there was improvement in mentality this year. We fought to the end and didn’t choke like the finish of last year.
A couple additions and upgrades and we are good to go. No more square pegs in round holes; Havertz is a striker or on the bench, and Jesus on the wings or on the bench.
We did very well in the PL. No complaints from me
2 points behind the champions is very good. If we had beaten Villa it would have been a different story but with some good signings we could win it next season.
We need to do better in the Cups though
The pastdecade plus years of City success COULD look very different if- I say WHEN – City are punished for those 115 charges.
I have taken it as read that the Prem would not havecharged them at all unless they were sure at least most of those charges will be proved , eventually!
The fact that City have cunningly and spitefully done their best to DELAY justice is a slam dunk that they ARE guilty, IMO.
So what remains now is to work out when and how much City will be punished. That is coming closer and we are told wil be FINALLY brought to the charge table later this year.
I doubt they will be relegated, though clearly they ought to be,IF found guilty. Juventus were retrospectively forced to give up titles won , when their own corrution.was proved. So there is a football precedent.
Although I deem it unlikely , it COULD YET happen to City and, if so, we would be awarded last years and this seasons title.
That scenario would massively change SOME peoples perceptions esp about Arteta, though I realise those who stilll loathe the fact he is here at all will probably never change. Dinosaurs dont change, not while they live; they only die out when their time is up.
What I think most likely for Citys punishment is a huge though effectively useless fine AND a massive points deduction, HOPEFULLY BEFORE the start of next season. The Prem league are too in thrall to power and money to face relegating City, as that would diminish their income worldwide, as they are well aware.
AND PROPER FULL JUSTICE will sadly be avoided, as the Prem is corrupt, City are corrupt and the concept of fairness, financially speaking, has been DEAD for decades past, throughout top level football, world wide!!
SIGH!
Unlike last season, we have pushed Man City all the way ,indeed we have driven them to reach heights of consistency which puts them in contention for being the best ever side in the EPL..However, apart from their dubious financial dealings which will discredit their successes if the multiple charges against them are vindicated, they will almost certainly be faced with having to appoint a new Manager one year down the line as Pep has ,on a number of occasions recently, clearly indicated that next season may be his last with City.No doubt be will be offered a fortune to stay, but I get the impression he will move on before the Rolls Royce begins to splutter.A number of the crucial City players have already peaked and it will be well nigh impossible to replace the likes of KDR ,Bernardo Silva and dare I say, Walker without some sort of impact on the pitch.On the other hand , with the exception of Partey, who is likely to move on, we are a young developing side which has displayed resistance ,effort and skill in chasing City to the death.With 2/3 quality additions, I am confident we can become the major force to be reckoned with next season.Others will of course strengthen their squads but we have a more solid foundation than the other top four contenders, and with the excellent Timber to call upon, and hopefully his ex team mate Hato on the way I am more optimistic regarding our future successes than I have been for many years.
Grandad glad you brought up Hato. You’ve always been great at identifying talent and I’ve thought about asking your opinion on him given there have been links to him for months now.