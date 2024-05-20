Mikel Arteta shows “regret” that he couldn’t win the title for the “so inspiring” Arsenal fans

Arsenal made hard work of winning our last game of the season in front of our home fans at the Emirates, but Kai Havertz game-winning goal in the 88th minute made it a good send of to the awesome home crowd, even if it wasn’t quite enough to trigger a Premier League trophy presentation.

But we all still celebrated an amazing season where we came within an ant’s whisker of denying Man City their record-breaking fourth title in a row. Mikel Arteta was very quick to be humble in defeat but voiced his regret that his team didn’t end up with a trophy to share with the fans. “Congratulations to Manchester City for winning the Premier League,” he said post-match. “We tried, we had a record season in many stats, but normally those records have to produce big titles, and we haven’t won it. That’s the regret today because we really wanted to deliver something special to our people.

“When you look at it, the atmosphere they created, how they are behind the team and the players, it’s unbelievable. It’s a little bit of a sad day but looking at it with perspective, we have to understand what we are doing. Hopefully we can still be better.”

Arteta certainly made it clear that he thought the fans faith in the players had played a big part in the teams improvement and determination to get over the line at all costs. “They’ve been unbelievable, they are so inspiring,” he added. “I think they’ve taken this group of players and transformed them into a different level, because they feel confident, they feel respected, they feel loved.

“That’s a real power to have, so home and away, I think they’ve been incredible and today was just a joy to stand there in front of our people, living this team that for many years, we haven’t had the chance to live.”

So at least Arsenal have progressed enough to push the best team in the world to the Final Day before surrendering the title.

Hopefully our travelling crowd will continue to push this young Arsenal team on to bigger and better seasons in the future….

