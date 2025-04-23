Mikel Arteta speaks about the work Glasner is doing at Crystal Palace

Oliver Glasner will lead his Crystal Palace side into a challenging Premier League fixture this evening as they prepare to face Arsenal.

The Gunners want to secure all three points to delay Liverpool’s title celebrations, while Crystal Palace are equally motivated to claim a victory that would boost their confidence ahead of their upcoming FA Cup semi-final.

The encounter promises to be a competitive affair between two teams with contrasting ambitions but a shared determination not to lose. Arsenal must approach the match with caution, aware of the threat posed by a Palace side that has shown considerable improvement in recent months.

Although Glasner’s tenure began under challenging circumstances, he has since overseen a significant transformation in the team’s form and identity. The Austrian manager has instilled a clear tactical approach, and his players are now executing his vision with increased precision and belief. Despite a recent dip in results, there is a noticeable clarity in Palace’s play, and the influence of Glasner’s methods is evident.

Crystal Palace may be seen as underdogs heading into this match, but they have developed into a well-organised and competitive unit—qualities that could prove problematic for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta is aware of the challenge and has expressed admiration for the work Glasner has done at Selhurst Park.

As quoted by Arsenal Media, Arteta stated:

“He’s maximised the squad and the ability of that squad, and they are a really tough opponent. They are really well coached. I think he’s got a very clear mentality, how he wants to approach games, and they are very competitive to reach their position in the table and where they are in the FA Cup. Certainly, it’s not a coincidence, I think they deserve it.”

Arsenal will need to be at their very best to overcome a resurgent Palace, even as the visitors may have one eye on their cup ambitions. The outcome of this fixture could have significant implications for both clubs as they enter a critical phase of the season.