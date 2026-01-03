Mikel Arteta speaks on his relationship with Eze and his game time

Eberechi Eze has not played a single minute in any of Arsenal’s last three Premier League matches, remaining on the bench throughout each fixture. This development has surprised many observers, particularly given the strong impression the midfielder made at the beginning of his time at the club. His early performances were widely praised, especially for his influence and composure in midfield.

Eze’s form was so impressive that some supporters suggested he could even displace Martin Odegaard in the starting lineup when the Norwegian returned to full fitness. That discussion reflected just how highly his initial contributions were regarded. However, since Odegaard’s return, the competition for places has intensified significantly.

Increased Competition in Midfield

Odegaard has responded positively to the challenge for his position and has delivered a series of commanding performances. His influence has been a key factor in Arsenal’s recent selections, as the club continues to prioritise fielding what they believe to be their strongest possible team in every match. As a result, Eze has found his opportunities limited despite his earlier impact.

Arsenal’s approach has been driven by the need for consistency and results, with tactical decisions often leaving little room for rotation in crucial areas of the pitch. While Eze remains a valued member of the squad, the current balance in midfield has meant that he has had to be patient and wait for further chances to impress.

Arteta Addresses Eze’s Situation

The former Crystal Palace player has long held ambitions of establishing himself as a regular first-team option at Arsenal, and extended spells on the bench may test that resolve. Nevertheless, he is expected to continue working hard in training to force his way back into contention.

Mikel Arteta was asked about his relationship with the midfielder and his recent lack of game time, and he addressed the issue openly, speaking via Hayters TV. He said, “Yes, I speak to every player. And the players always need to understand, and the manager needs to understand, how each one is feeling, assess games, assess their emotional state. Ebs has played more games, more minutes than ever at this time. He’s played 22 out of 28 games or something like this. So he’s never played that much football. So we’re on a good track.”

Arteta’s comments suggest a focus on long-term management and communication, even as selection decisions remain competitive.