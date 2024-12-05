Mikel Arteta speaks on whether Arsenal deliberately win corners

Arsenal’s set-piece routine has become a focal point of conversation following their recent performances, with the Gunners continuing to use it as a key weapon in their victories. In their 2-0 win against Manchester United, Arsenal scored twice from corners, solidifying their reputation as one of the most dangerous teams in the Premier League when it comes to set-pieces. This success helped them close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the league, showcasing the importance of set-piece goals in their ongoing pursuit of the title.

Every team in the league is well aware of how dangerous Arsenal is from set-pieces, and opposition coaches spend significant time preparing their defences to avoid being caught out. The most effective way to counter Arsenal’s set-piece strength is to prevent them from winning free kicks and corners in the first place. However, this is easier said than done. Arsenal has proven to be incredibly adept at drawing fouls and winning corners in dangerous areas, giving them ample opportunities to capitalise on their well-rehearsed routines.

Mikel Arteta was asked after the win against Manchester United whether his team deliberately tries to win corners, given their effectiveness from them. He explained that Arsenal’s tactics are designed to create opportunities by exploiting the weaknesses of their opponents. As quoted by Arsenal Media, Arteta said, “We play with inverted wingers so they develop a lot as well a lot of times inside. There’s not a lot of space inside, so when they leave, there’s a lot of space for the full-back, and for the six and for the nine and now you can go outside, so we need to look at every angle: what they [opponents] do, where they can be weak, and where we can exploit the weakness of the opposition.”

Arteta’s comments reveal the tactical intricacies behind Arsenal’s ability to win set pieces. The inverted wingers create space by moving inside, drawing defenders away from wide areas and opening up gaps for the full-backs to exploit. This approach forces defenders into situations where fouls are more likely, making it easier for Arsenal to earn set-pieces in dangerous positions. The team’s deliberate focus on creating these opportunities in training has paid off, and it continues to be one of their strongest weapons on the pitch.

In conclusion, Arsenal’s set-piece routine remains a powerful and intentional part of their game plan. The tactical setup and deliberate effort to create these chances give them a significant advantage over opponents. As they continue to refine their set-piece strategy, Arsenal’s ability to generate scoring opportunities from free kicks and corners will likely remain a key factor in their success this season. With Arteta’s clear focus on exploiting opposition weaknesses, Arsenal is set to maintain their dominance in this area.