Mikel Arteta still wants Serie A star for his Arsenal attack

It seems Dusan Vlahovic is still catching the eye of Mikel Arteta despite his move to Juventus. Football Transfers reports that the Serbian striker remains the first-choice striker for the Arsenal manager.

Vlahovic was a long-time target for Arsenal when he played for Fiorentina in Serie A. Despite the Gunners’ efforts to secure his services during his time at the Florence club, Vlahovic opted for a move to Juventus.

While his performance at Juve may have been underwhelming, it appears that Arsenal still holds a liking for him as they search for a new goalscorer. The report suggests that Arteta has a particular admiration for Vlahovic, viewing him as the ideal profile for a striker.

With Juventus reportedly open to selling him in the last transfer window, Arsenal’s continued interest in Vlahovic could present an opportunity for a potential move, despite his key role at the Old Lady. It will be interesting to see if any developments arise in Arsenal’s pursuit of the Serbian striker.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic is a fine striker who seems to be playing in the wrong system at Juventus. He did better at Fiorentina, who have a more positive approach to the game, and he will likely return to form on our books.

However, he has to be ready to adapt to the team fast if we add him to the group.

